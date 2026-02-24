Altus Group (ASGTF) Price Target Decreased by 12.26% to 40.13

The average one-year price target for Altus Group (OTCPK:ASGTF) has been revised to $40.13 / share. This is a decrease of 12.26% from the prior estimate of $45.74 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.54 to a high of $51.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.33% from the latest reported closing price of $34.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altus Group. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 30.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGTF is 0.32%, an increase of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.95% to 5,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,001K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGTF by 4.49% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 649K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares , representing a decrease of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGTF by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 379K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGTF by 0.14% over the last quarter.

FAMFX - FAM Small Cap Fund Investor holds 314K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HFCSX - Hennessy Focus Fund Investor Class holds 249K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.