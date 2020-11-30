Altus Capital makes $464 mln bid for stake in Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir

By Anna Pruchnicka and Olga Popova

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Altus Capital on Monday launched a bid for up to 29.9% shares in Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir DSKY.MM, offering a significant premium to the market price and raising concerns among some industry watchers.

Only in September, the Russian conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM and the Russia-China Investment Fund sold a 25% stake in the toy retailer, making it the first Russian company with a free float of 100%.

Altus Capital plans to buy up to 220,961,000 shares in Detsky Mir at 160 roubles per share, valuing the stake at 35.35 billion roubles ($464.22 million).

Shares in Detsky Mir jumped 15% to 145,52 roubles as at 0932 GMT on the Altus Capital's offer, shy of a 27.9% premium to Friday's closing price.

The offer is well above the September's offering of 112 rouble per share. Detsky Mir said in a separate statement on Monday it was not aware of Altus's offer or its intentions.

JP Morgan voiced concerns.

"Detsky Mir is known for strong corporate governance practices and transparency and lack of clarity on the profile and the intentions of the potential new shareholder is a concern, in our view," it said in a note.

Also in a note, Renaissance Capital analysts said the offer price was "attractive" and estimated it implied an average 2021-2022 dividend yield of 8.5%.

Altus Capital was founded in 2014 by UFG Wealth Management's partners as a separate firm.

"(It) has a track record of value-unlocking transactions in the Russian market," Dmitry Klenov, managing partner and a co-founder of Altus Capital, said in a tender offer statement on Monday.

"We see long-term value in Detsky Mir as a leading player in the rapidly developing childrens' goods market."

Altus had a 29.97% stake in one of Russia's leading phamacy chains Pharmacy Chain 36.6 APTK.MM, which it last week reduced to 17.5%, the pharmacy has said, without giving a reason.

The Altus offer, which does not apply to Detsky Mir's U.S. shareholders, will run between Dec. 3-18, the fund said.

($1 = 76.1500 roubles)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Olga Popova; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Barbara Lewis)

