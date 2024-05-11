Alts Models to the Masses

Monday heralded the unveiling of a new investment suite by the firm, iCapital Model Portfolios, aimed at elevating advisors' asset-allocation strategies to a new echelon of diversification.

Lawrence Calcano, iCapital's Chairman and CEO, voiced enthusiasm about the debut, highlighting its innovation in integrating alternative investments into client portfolios. Among the offerings stands the iCapital Multi-Asset Portfolio (iMAP), strategically engineered to blend income and growth through a selection of top-tier private equity, private credit, and real asset funds.

These portfolios, actively curated by iCapital's research team, aim to deliver total returns with diminished volatility compared to traditional assets, assuaging client concerns during market fluctuations. With aspirations to broaden the lineup and accessibility to over 100,000 financial advisors, iCapital aims to perpetuate the simplification and enrichment of the investment experience for advisors and clients alike.

Finsum: Model that can capture uncorrelated returns a necessary niche in the evolving landscape.

models

model portfolios

uncorrelated

alts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.