Altruist is Introducing UMA Capabilities into Its Model Marketplace

Altruist recently announced that it is adding unified managed accounts to its portfolio management capabilities. Altruist is a fintech company that offers a next-generation custodial solution built for independent financial advisors and their clients that combines software to manage a portfolio with and a powerful brokerage platform to invest. The new UMA capabilities will allow advisors to now mix and match models to create core-satellite or best-of-breed portfolios. The new feature will allow advisors to access third-party investment models from top asset managers through the firm’s Model Marketplace to create individual portfolios that meet clients’ investing goals. Advisors will also be able to include their own custom models as building blocks for client portfolios. The company launched its Model Marketplace in February 2021 featuring its own investment models, the Simplicity Series, as well as models from Vanguard and Dimensional Fund Advisors. Models from BlackRock, Redwood Investment Management, and State Street Global Advisors were added later on.

Finsum:Fintech firm Altruist announced the addition of UMAs to its model marketplace to allow advisors to mix and match models to create portfolios.

