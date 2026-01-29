Altria's Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Cigarette Volumes Drop

Altria Group Inc. MO posted fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. The bottom line missed the same and remained flat compared with the prior year.



Altria delivered strong momentum in 2025, driven by earnings growth, advances in its smoke-free portfolio, and strategic initiatives supporting long-term growth.



Altria’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.30 per share, which remained flat compared with the year-ago reported figure and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. This was driven by a lower adjusted tax rate and reduced share count, which were offset by lower adjusted operating companies' income (“OCI”).

Altria Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Altria Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Altria Group, Inc. Quote

The company posted net revenues of $5,846 million, which declined 2.1% year over year. This was due to a decrease in net revenues in the smokeable products segment. Revenues, net of excise taxes, decreased 0.5% to $5,079 million. The top line beat the consensus mark, which was pegged at $5,002 million.

Decoding Altria’s Segment-Wise Results

Smokeable Products: Net revenues in the category fell 2.7% year over year to $5,119 million due to reduced shipment volume and elevated promotional investments. These were somewhat offset by higher pricing. Revenues, net of excise taxes, fell 1.1%.



Domestic cigarette shipment volumes tumbled 7.9% due to the industry’s decline rate and trade inventory movements. The industry’s decline was a result of the continued growth of flavored disposable e-vapor products and persistent discretionary income pressures on Adult Nicotine Consumers. Altria’s reported cigar shipment volumes increased 4.2%.



Adjusted OCI in the segment decreased 2.4% to $2,643 million due to reduced shipment volume, elevated promotional investments, higher per unit settlement charges and higher costs. This was offset by improved pricing. The adjusted OCI margins fell 0.8 percentage points to 60.4%.



Oral Tobacco Products: Net revenues of the segment increased 2% to $706 million. The upside was driven by increased pricing, which was partially offset by the reduced shipment volume and the increased percentage of on! shipment volume compared with the MST year over year (mix change). Revenues, excluding excise taxes, increased 2.9%.



Domestic shipment volumes fell 6.3%, due to retail share losses and trade inventory movements. This was partly negated by the industry’s growth rate, calendar timing differences and other factors. Excluding the impact of trade inventory movements and calendar differences, shipment volumes were estimated to decrease approximately 6%.



Adjusted OCI in the segment decreased 4.6%, due to elevated SG&A costs, decline in shipment volumes and a change in mix, partially offset by increased pricing. The adjusted OCI margin decreased 5 percentage points to 64.5%.

Altria Stock: Other Updates

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4,474 million, long-term debt of $24,140 million and a total stockholders’ deficit of $3,502 million.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company bought back 4.8 million shares, totaling $288 million. For the full year, the company repurchased 17.1 million shares for a total cost of $1 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $1 billion remained available under the $2 billion share repurchase program, which expires on Dec. 31, 2026.

Altria paid dividends worth $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

What to Expect From MO in 2026

The company expects 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $5.56 to $5.72, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.5% to 5.5% from a base of $5.42 in 2025. Adjusted EPS growth is expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year, indicating a progressive increase in cigarette import and export activity over the course of the year.



Altria expects a 2026 adjusted effective tax rate of 22.5% to 23.5%, capital expenditures of $300-$375 million and depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately $225 million.



Shares of MO have gained 1.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 16.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1.4% and 197.2%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



The Hershey Company HSY engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. It holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 3.5%, from the year-ago figures.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.