Altria's (MO) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note

Altria Group, Inc. MO is likely to register a top and bottom-line increase from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5,620 million, suggesting growth of 1.6% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.31 per share, indicating a 7.4% increase from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. The tobacco giant has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.1%, on average. MO delivered an earnings surprise of 0.8% in the last reported quarter.

Factors to Consider

Altria has been benefiting from its strong pricing power. Though higher pricing might lead to a possible decline in cigarette consumption, it is seen that smokers tend to absorb price increases due to the addictive quality of cigarettes. Higher pricing has been aiding Altria’s adjusted operating companies income for a while now.

The company’s focus on expanding in the reduced risk tobacco products (RRPs) space has also been working well, given consumers’ shift to this category.



Altria has been responding to the changing market scenario by offering several oral tobacco and heated tobacco products. In this regard, on! has been a worthwhile addition to Altria’s smokeless portfolio as oral tobacco-derived nicotine products are gaining popularity in the United States.



However, domestic cigarette volumes have been soft for the past few quarters. Rising global energy, commodity and food prices, along with hurdles in the supply and distribution channels, are also a concerning factor.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Altria this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Altria has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.63%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this season.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank #3. HSY is likely to register a top-line improvement when it reports third-quarter 2022 numbers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, which indicates an improvement of 10.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $2.07 suggests a 1.4% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average.



Beyond Meat BYND currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3. BYND is likely to register a decline in the top line from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number when it reports third-quarter 2022 results.



The consensus mark for Beyond Meat’s bottom line has declined by a penny over the past 30 days to a loss of $1.10 per share. A loss of 87 cents was reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter.



Kellogg Company K currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3. K is expected to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.8 billion, which suggests growth of nearly 4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly earnings has remained stable in the past 30 days at 96 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 11.9% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. K delivered an earnings beat of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



