Altria's (MO) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Altria Group Inc. MO delivered second-quarter 2023 results, with the bottom line increasing year over year, and the top line decreasing. Altria continued to benefit from robust pricing, whereas soft domestic shipment volumes, especially in the smokeable product segment, remained a downside.



Management stated that the overall cigarette industry has been bearing the brunt of the inflationary environment, which has affected Adult Tobacco Consumers’ (“ATC”) spending patterns. However, Altria’s leading tobacco brands showed resilience. Also, the company’s focus on “Moving Beyond Smoking” has been aiding.

Quarter in Detail

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.31 per share, which jumped 4% year over year and matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The year-over-year increase was backed by the reduced number of shares outstanding, partly negated by a decline in the net periodic benefit income.

Altria Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Altria Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Altria Group, Inc. Quote

Net revenues fell 0.5% year over year to $6,508 million, mainly due to reduced net revenues in the smokeable product unit. After deducting excise taxes, revenues were up 1.2% to $5,438 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $5,447 million.

Segment Details

Smokeable Products: Net revenues in the category decreased 0.9% year over year to $5,820 million due to the reduced shipment volume and increased promotional investments, partly compensated by greater pricing. Revenues, net of excise taxes, climbed 0.9%.



Domestic cigarette shipment volumes tumbled 8.7%, mainly due to the industry’s decline rate and retail share losses, partly countered by trade inventory movements. The industry’s decline and retail share losses were a result of macroeconomic pressure on ATC’s disposable income.



On adjusting for trade inventory movements and other factors, the total estimated domestic cigarette industry volume fell an estimated 7.5%. Altria’s reported cigar shipment volumes rose 7.6%.



Adjusted OCI in the segment increased 3.1% to $2,886 million, with higher pricing being offset by reduced shipment volumes, elevated promotional investments, escalated costs and increased per-unit settlement charges. Adjusted OCI margins grew 1.3 percentage points to 60.4%.



Oral Tobacco Products: Net revenues in the segment rose 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $680 million. The upside can be attributed to improved pricing, partly negated by the increased percentage of on! shipment volumes relative to MST (compared with the year-ago period), reduced shipment volumes and elevated promotional investments. Revenues, net of excise taxes, grew 2.8%.



Domestic shipment volumes fell 1.7%, mainly due to retail share losses. This was somewhat offset by the industry’s growth rate, calendar differences and trade inventory movements. On adjusting for calendar differences and trade inventory movements, the oral tobacco product segment’s shipment volume declined by an estimated 2.5%.



Adjusted OCI rose 3% to $443 million, mainly due to increased pricing, somewhat negated by the changed mix, reduced shipment volumes and increased promotions. Adjusted OCI margins climbed 0.1 percentage point to 68%.

Other Updates

On Jun 1, 2023, Altria concluded the buyout of NJOY Holdings Inc. for $2.75 billion. Management remains committed to implementing its commercial agenda for NJOY in the second half of 2023.



Altria ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $874 million, long-term debt of $24,074 million and a total stockholders’ deficit of $3,827 million.



The company repurchased 10.4 million shares for $472 million in the second quarter of 2023. As of Jun 30, 2023, Altria had shares worth $528 million remaining under its repurchase program, which is anticipated to be concluded by Dec 31, 2023.



In the second quarter, the company paid out dividends of $1.7 billion. In the first half of 2023, it paid out dividends worth $3.4 billion.

Guidance

Altria reiterated its guidance for 2023. The company envisions the adjusted EPS in the range of $4.89-$5.03, suggesting growth of 1-4% from the $4.84 recorded in 2022.



As the external landscape remains dynamic, MO continues assessing economic factors like elevated inflation, higher interest rates, global supply-chain hurdles and ATC dynamics, such as purchasing patterns, the adoption of smoke-free products and disposable income.



The bottom-line view also considers planned investments associated with costs to improve the digital consumer engagement system, and enhanced smoke-free product research, development and marketplace activities to support MO’s smoke-free products.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 3.6% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 0.6%.

Solid Staple Stocks

Some better-ranked consumer staple stocks are Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR, TreeHouse Foods THS and Celsius Holdings CELH.



Energizer Holdings, which manufactures, markets and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ENR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energizer Holdings’ current fiscal-year earnings suggests growth of about 2% from the year-ago reported numbers.



TreeHouse Foods, a food and beverage product company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. THS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current fiscal-year earnings suggests growth of 120.1% from the year-ago reported figures.



Celsius Holdings, which offers functional drinks and liquid supplements, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CELH delivered an earnings surprise of 81.8% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 69.6% and 154.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.