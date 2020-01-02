Altria's Juul Stake Could Benefit From a Ban on Flavored Vape Pods

The FDA could soon announce a ban on all flavors of e-cigarette pods that aren’t tobacco or menthol. An analyst at Bernstein Research thinks a big winner will be Juul Labs, which is 35% owned by Altria Group.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 31 that the FDA plans to announce a ban on flavored vape pods, excluding tobacco and menthol. The ruling wouldn’t affect tank-based devices that are the backbone of local vape businesses across the U.S. An FDA representative didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The Journal also noted recent comments from President Donald Trump that “we’re taking it off, the flavors, for a period of time, certain flavors.”

Makers of pod-based vape devices have faced growing regulatory scrutiny amid criticism that fruity flavors such as mango and fruit medley could be partly responsible for a rise in vaping among teenagers and young adults. The likelihood of a ban and regulation led Altria to include a $4.5 billion noncash pretax charge related to its 35% stake in Juul in its third-quarter earnings report in October.

Juul Labs stopped selling its popular mint and fruit-based flavors in the fall, while competitors including Njoy and British American Tobacco’s Vuse continued selling fruity flavors. Juul continues to sell flavors based on tobacco and menthol.

Bernstein Research analyst Callum Elliott thinks the biggest winner, aside from the fragmented sellers of tank-based vapes, will be Juul. In the months since Juul stop selling all but menthol and tobacco flavors, its competitors have seen a notable boost in sales, according to Elliott.

Vuse Alto, which has flavors such as mixed berry and minto, saw a spike following Juul’s flavor pullback.

“This spike in growth for Vuse Alto, combined with Juul’s own pressures from the increasing scarcity of mint pods at retail mean that Juul’s market share of the pod-vaping market has come under significant pressure over the past few months,” he wrote.

Though he notes questions regarding the practicability and legality of such proposals using the FDA’s “enforcement discretion,” he sees it as an early victory of Juul.

Altria shares (ticker: MO) ticked up 0.1% to $49.97 in early trading on Thursday, while American depositary receipts for British American Tobacco (BTI) were up 1.1% to $42.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6%.

Write to Connor Smith at connor.smith@barrons.com

