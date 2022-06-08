Altria's Bearish Trend Continues

(RTTNews) - Altria Group, Inc. (MO) shares are sliding more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend. The shares have been trending down after reaching a year-to-date high in early May. There were no corporate announcements on the day to support the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $50.54, down 6.42 percent from the previous close of $54.01 on a volume of 6,941,922.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.