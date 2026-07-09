Altria vs. Turning Point Brands: Which Tobacco Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Altria generates massive cash flow through its dominant Marlboro brand and expanding oral nicotine portfolio.

Turning Point Brands is delivering rapid revenue growth driven by its Zig-Zag accessories and Stoker's specialty tobacco.

Which of these two dividend-paying tobacco companies is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

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As the nicotine industry shifts toward smoke-free alternatives, investors face a choice between legacy giants and nimble mid-cap players. Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) represent two distinct paths.

Altria dominates the traditional U.S. cigarette market while aggressively expanding its footprint in vapor and oral nicotine products. Turning Point Brands focuses on specialty accessories, such as rolling papers and niche tobacco products, that appeal to specific consumer segments. Comparing these two reveals a trade-off between massive cash distributions and high-growth potential.

The case for Altria

Altria sells cigarettes, cigars, and oral nicotine products primarily to adult consumers in the United States. Its core operations include iconic brands like Marlboro and Copenhagen, while it builds out newer segments like NJOY in the e-vapor market. The company also maintains a joint venture with Japan Tobacco to market heated tobacco products, diversifying its portfolio beyond traditional combustion products.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $20.1 billion, a slight decline of approximately 1.5% from the previous year. Despite this dip, the company reported net income of nearly $6.95 billion for the period, indicating the business remains highly profitable despite volume challenges in the traditional cigarette market.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, was -7.3x. This negative value indicates that total liabilities exceed shareholders’ equity. Free cash flow for the fiscal year was nearly $9.1 billion, calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow.

The case for Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands markets and distributes alternative smoking accessories and tobacco products like Zig-Zag rolling papers and Stoker's chewing tobacco. It operates through about 220,000 retail locations in North America and manages critical supply agreements with partners like Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) subsidiary Swedish Match. The company is a niche player among tobacco stocks, focusing on high-growth accessories and specialty tobacco.

For the period ending in FY 2025, the company reported revenue of approximately $463.1 million, a substantial 28% year-over-year increase. Net income was close to $58.2 million, which shows the company is successfully scaling its higher-growth brands.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, Turning Point Brands has a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 0.9x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholders’ equity, indicating a moderate level of borrowing relative to shareholders’ equity. Free cash flow, or cash from operations minus capital spending, reached approximately $43.9 million for the year.

Risk profile comparison

Altria faces regulatory hurdles, specifically with the FDA's review process for e-vapor products and enforcement against illicit flavored disposables. Litigation remains a concern, including a certified class action lawsuit related to its past investment in the vaping company Juul Labs. Furthermore, traditional tobacco volumes are declining as consumer preferences shift and price gaps between premium and discount brands widen.

Turning Point Brands is vulnerable to supply chain disruptions because it relies on a small number of third-party suppliers, such as Swedish Match. Failure to renew these licensing and supply agreements would severely restrict its market access. Additionally, the company faces intense competition from larger firms like Altria that have significantly more capital to influence retail distribution and pricing strategies.

Valuation comparison

Turning Point Brands carries a higher Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates, while Altria provides a lower P/S ratio for value-conscious investors.

Metric Altria Turning Point Brands Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 13.0x 62.9x 287.6x P/S ratio 6.0x 3.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLP sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Altria is facing significant headwinds in its main market, the U.S., due to declining smoking rates. Smoking as a habit is declining globally and has hit its lowest level in the U.S., at under 10% of all adults, down from a peak of about 46% in the mid-1960s. Altria is finding some difficulty replacing revenue from the loss of traditional smokers because of the number of e-cigarette competitors taking share in the grey market outside regulatory approval. Wall Street estimates it will take Altria about five years to grow its revenue by just 5% from 2025 levels. Still, management is finding ways to boost profits, with net income seen rising 25% to $9.3 billion in 2026 on essentially flat revenue.

Turning Points Brands should see sales rise 13% this year to about $525 million, with net income of $58 million. That’s a 45% jump in profits. Nicotine pouch sales in the U.S. as a category grew 500% last year and are expected to remain strong this year. Still, there is a risk around pouches being hit by more regulations, and the fact that oral tobacco in the past was deeply criticized for contributing to oral cancers.

So which is the better buy? The difference here is Altria’s excellent dividend payments, with the stock trading at a forward dividend yield of nearly 6%, while Turning Point Brands is at less than 1%. Coupled with its lower forward P/E ratio, MO is the stock to pick.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Philip Morris International and Turning Point Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.