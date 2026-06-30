Altria vs. Philip Morris International: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Altria maintains a dominant position in the U.S. tobacco market with industry-leading net margins and a massive domestic distribution network.

Philip Morris International is leading the global shift to smoke-free products with its Iqos and ZYN platforms across more than 100 markets.

Which nicotine powerhouse offers the better balance of dividend reliability and growth potential for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Altria Group ›

Choosing between the dominant domestic player and the global leader in the nicotine market requires balancing yield against growth. You are likely deciding whether Altria Group (NYSE:MO) or Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) fits your 2026 portfolio.

Altria focuses on the U.S. market, leaning heavily on the legendary Marlboro brand while transitioning toward smoke-free alternatives. Philip Morris International operates globally, having separated years ago to pursue international markets and leading the charge in heated tobacco technology. Both companies are major players in the nicotine industry as they pivot away from traditional cigarettes.

The case for Altria

Altria primarily sells combustible cigarettes, oral tobacco, and e-vapor products to adult consumers in the United States through wholesalers and large retailers. Its core brands include Marlboro, Copenhagen, and NJOY, making it a prominent name among tobacco stocks as it shifts toward a smoke-free future. A certified antitrust lawsuit regarding e-cigarette sales recently emerged, which may create future liabilities for the company.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $20.1 billion, representing a slight decline of roughly 1.5% compared to the previous year. Despite the dip in top-line sales, the company reported a net income of close to $6.9 billion. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 34%, which measures how much of every dollar in revenue becomes actual profit.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly -7.3x. This negative value indicates that total liabilities exceed the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, was approximately 0.6x. Free cash flow for the year reached nearly $9.1 billion, representing the cash a company generates after accounting for capital expenditures.

The case for Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International sells smoke-free and combustible products across 170 global markets, driven by its Iqos and ZYN brands. The company relies on a network of distributors, with two specific partners each accounting for more than 10% of revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business if either of these major distribution relationships falters.

For FY 2025, the company reported revenue of approximately $40.6 billion, a growth rate of nearly 7.3% over the prior year. Net income for the period was roughly $11.3 billion. The net margin reached approximately 27.9%, showcasing the profitability of its international operations and its aggressive smoke-free expansion.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was close to -4.9x, meaning total liabilities are higher than shareholder equity. The current ratio stands at approximately 1.0x, suggesting the company has enough short-term assets to cover its immediate debts. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $10.7 billion, which provides the capital needed for dividends and further innovation.

Risk profile comparison

Altria faces significant regulatory hurdles as the FDA continues its lengthy review process for smoke-free products. Litigation is a persistent threat, specifically the ongoing antitrust class action and patent disputes involving its NJOY devices. Additionally, challenging economic conditions are pushing consumers to trade down from premium Marlboro products to cheaper discount brands.

Philip Morris International recently recognized a $500 million impairment loss related to its Canadian affiliate, which lowered its earnings expectations. The company also deals with geopolitical instability in Ukraine that threatens its global assets and supply chain. Strict regulatory requirements for its ZYN and Iqos products in the U.S. and evolving global tax regimes remain constant pressures.

Valuation comparison

Altria trades at a lower Forward P/E and P/S ratio than its international counterpart, while Philip Morris International commands a premium for its global growth.

Metric Altria Philip Morris International Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 13.0x 21.6x 292.1x P/S ratio 6.1x 6.9x N/A

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

There are some investors who would choose to pass on both Altria and Philip Morris International because they don’t support the products they sell. And in fact, even if you’re still interested in these stocks, it’s something to remember: While tobacco is a resilient business, it’s also a controversial product, and changing attitudes around tobacco and nicotine are important to consider when investing in tobacco stocks. Yet investing in tobacco stocks has its financial merits. Philip Morris pays a 3.22% dividend, for example, while Altria’s is a whopping 5.73%. That alone may be enough for some investors to find space for a tobacco stock in a balanced income-generating portfolio.

Despite its lower payout, Philip Morris is my pick for a long-term investment. Its international reach may make it more resilient than Altria in the long run as smoking rates decline in the U.S., and its focus on alternative nicotine products is gaining traction both abroad and domestically. I wouldn’t recommend making either stock a core holding in your portfolio, and both companies’ debt profiles warrant attention. But given tobacco’s enduring legacy and the consistent and attractive dividend payouts, both companies should remain durable for years to come.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Philip Morris International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.