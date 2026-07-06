Altria vs. Philip Morris International: Tobacco Still Makes a Great Stock. Which Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Altria maintains strong domestic dominance through its Marlboro brand and generates significant free cash flow from its U.S. operations.

Philip Morris International is aggressively expanding its global smoke-free portfolio with brands like IQOS and ZYN in over 100 markets.

Both stocks have vastly outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past five years. Which tobacco titan offers the better combination of value and growth for your portfolio in 2026?

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As nicotine consumption shifts toward smoke-free alternatives, investors are weighing the domestic dominance of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) against the international reach of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to determine which stock is better.

Altria maintains a fortress-like hold on the United States market through traditional combustibles and oral nicotine. Meanwhile, Philip Morris International spearheads global innovation in heated tobacco and pouches. While both companies transition toward reduced-risk products, their geographic footprints and growth profiles offer distinct paths for investors eyeing this industry for their portfolios.

The case for Altria

Altria generates the bulk of its revenue from traditional filtered cigarettes like Marlboro, supplemented by oral nicotine and e-vapor products. The company primarily sells to wholesalers and large retail organizations in the United States market. Since it serves adult nicotine consumers across roughly 300,000 retailers, its domestic distribution network remains its primary competitive advantage for maintaining market share among tobacco stocks.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $20.1 billion, a slight decline of approximately 1.5% from the previous year. Despite this dip, the company reported a net income of close to $6.95 billion for the period, showing that the business remains highly profitable despite volume challenges in the traditional cigarette market.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, was -7.3x. This negative value indicates that total liabilities exceed shareholders’ equity. Free cash flow for the fiscal year was nearly $9.1 billion, calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow.

The case for Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International operates a global business model focused on smoke-free products such as IQOS and ZYN, alongside international cigarette sales. The company serves consumers across approximately 170 markets using a mix of direct sales and independent distributors. This geographic diversity helps insulate the business from regulatory or economic shifts in any single country while driving long-term expansion.

For FY 2025, revenue grew by roughly 7% to reach nearly $40.7 billion. The company reported a net income of approximately $11.4 billion during the same period, driven by the continued expansion of its smoke-free portfolio and favorable pricing across international markets.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately -4.9x, indicating that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. Free cash flow for the year was close to $13.5 billion, representing the cash remaining after the company pays for its capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Altria faces significant legal exposure following the March 2026 certification of a class-action antitrust lawsuit over e-cigarette sales. Regulatory hurdles also persist, as import bans on NJOY ACE products have disrupted its e-vapor strategy and forced goodwill write-downs. Furthermore, the company must contend with adult consumers moving toward cheaper discount brands and competition from illicit, flavored disposable vapes.

Philip Morris International recognized a $500 million impairment in June 2026 related to its Canadian affiliate, leading to a reduction in its earnings estimates. Geopolitical instability in Russia and Ukraine continues to threaten supply chains and expose the firm to adverse currency fluctuations. The company also relies on third-party manufacturers for IQOS devices and faces risks if governments change tax laws to treat smoke-free products like traditional cigarettes.

Valuation comparison

Altria currently trades at a lower Forward P/E than its peer, suggesting it is the more value-oriented choice based on future earnings estimates.

Metric Altria Philip Morris International Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 13x 21.6x 287.6x P/S ratio 6x 6.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLP sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Smoking as a habit is declining globally and has hit its lowest level in the U.S., at under 10% of all adults, down from a peak of about 46% in the mid-1960s.

But both Altria and Philip Morris International have been great for shareholders. Each has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years, with the S&P 500 returning about 70% from July 2021 to today, compared to about 125% for both MO and PMI.

Altria is facing significant headwinds in its main market, the U.S., due to declining smoking rates. It’s finding some difficulty replacing revenue from the loss of traditional smokers because of the number of e-cigarette competitors taking share in the grey market outside regulatory approval. Wall Street estimates it will take Altria about five years to grow its revenue just 5% from 2025 levels.

Philip Morris International, meanwhile, has cast its lot with planning to eventually exit traditional cigarettes altogether, focusing on e-cig versions that are seeing good uptake in the global marketplace. Still, combustibles (as traditional cigarettes are known) remain the largest segment of the business, accounting for about 58% of sales, and are doing well globally. The Marlboro brand, which Philip Morris owns outside the U.S., reached its highest market share ever, at 11%, in the first quarter of 2026. Smoking isn’t declining as fast in the rest of the world as it is in the U.S. That has Wall Street seeing 6.6% revenue growth in 2026.

One thing to keep in mind is that both stocks are excellent sources of income. Altria has a forward dividend yield close to 6%, while Philip Morris International’s is more than 3.8%. Those are excellent options for income-minded investors.

So which tobacco giant is better for your portfolio’s health? Altria’s strong dividend and moderate valuation ratios overcome its sluggish growth for investor portfolios in 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Philip Morris International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.