US Markets
MO

Altria to buy startup NJOY for $2.8 bln in latest e-cigarette push

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 06, 2023 — 07:10 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal, background

March 6 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc MO.N said on Monday it would acquire e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc for about $2.75 billion in cash, in the Marlboro maker's latest attempt to tap into a fast-growing market after losing billions through its investment in troubled vaping company Juul.

Altria said the deal would also include an additional $500 million in cash payments subject to regulatory outcomes related to certain NJOY products.

NJOY is one of the handful of vaping companies whose products have clearance from federal regulators. The company makes NJOY Ace Pods and disposable e-cigarettes under the NJOY Daily brand.

NJOY Ace is currently the only pod-based e-vapor product with market authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.