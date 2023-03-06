Altria to buy startup NJOY for $2.8 bln in latest e-cigarette push

Adds details on deal, background

March 6 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc MO.N said on Monday it would acquire e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc for about $2.75 billion in cash, in the Marlboro maker's latest attempt to tap into a fast-growing market after losing billions through its investment in troubled vaping company Juul.

Altria said the deal would also include an additional $500 million in cash payments subject to regulatory outcomes related to certain NJOY products.

NJOY is one of the handful of vaping companies whose products have clearance from federal regulators. The company makes NJOY Ace Pods and disposable e-cigarettes under the NJOY Daily brand.

NJOY Ace is currently the only pod-based e-vapor product with market authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

