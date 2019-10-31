US Markets

Altria takes $4.5 billion charge on Juul investment

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Altria Inc said on Thursday it recorded a $4.5 billion charge in the third quarter related to its investment in Juul Labs Inc, months after taking a $12.8 billion stake in the e-cigarette maker.

The company said the increased likelihood of U.S. Food & Drug Administration removing flavored e-vapor products from the market as well as bans in certain cities and states in the United States were responsible for the charge.

Altria posted a loss for the third quarter due to the charge.

