Altria Stock Drops After Earnings. Juul Remains a Problem.

Altria Group stock is dropping after fourth-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations, but the company’s earnings report included a $4.1 billion write-down related to its investment in Juul Labs.

The tobacco company reported adjusted earnings of $1.02, in line with Wall Street’s consensus estimates. Revenue net of excise taxes clocked in at $4.8 billion, a touch lower than consensus estimates calling for $4.88 billion.

The company said based on generally accepted accounting principles, it lost $1.00 a share during the quarter, which includes the $4.1 billion Juul write-down. Altria spent $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in JUUL Labs in 2018, now worth $4.2 billion as of December.

The company said the write-down was driven by an 80% increase in the number of legal cases pending against Juul since Oct. 31, with the expectation that more will come. Altria said it did not make assumptions on the merits or likelihood of success of such cases, but noted it is possible there could be adverse developments.

Juul has been under regulatory fire, as lawmakers believe its fruity flavors, among other factors, are responsible for a rise in underage vaping. Juul stopped selling all flavors except those that are based on tobacco and menthol in the fall.

Juul’s rivals, including Njoy and British American Tobacco’s Vuse, continued to sell fruit-based flavors during the fall, but must now stick to menthol and tobacco because of a Food and Drug Administration ban that was announced earlier this month. While the ban excludes devices that aren’t based on disposable cartridges, states like New Jersey have taken it a step further by moving to ban such flavors entirely.

Altria said it had revised the terms governing its investment. Juul will restructure its board to include two members designated by Altria, three independent board members, the Juul CEO, and three members designated by other Juul stockholders.

The company also said it can be released by a noncompete obligation if the carrying value of its stake falls below $1.28 billion, or if Juul is prohibited from selling e-vapor products in the U.S. for at least a year.

Altria is selling the iQOS heat-not-burn tobacco device in Atlanta and Richmond, with the related tobacco inserts available in 500 retail stores in those areas alone.

For 2020, the company forecasts full-year earnings between $4.39 and $4.51. It also expects domestic cigarette industry volumes to decline between 4% and 6%, noting lawmakers raised the legal age to purchase tobacco products in the U.S. to 21.

Altria stock (ticker: MO) was down 1.6% to $49.30 in premarket trading, while Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures were down 0.7%.

