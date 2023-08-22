News & Insights

Altria seeks import ban on certain Juul e-vapor products

Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

August 22, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds details from release in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 4

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Altria Group MO.N said on Tuesday its subsidiary, NJOY, has filed a complaint against Juul Labs with the U.S. International Trade Commission, seeking a ban on the import and sale of certain Juul e-vapor products.

The company said Juul products infringe certain patents owned by NJOY and intends to obtain a ban on products including its currently marketed Juul device and Juulpods.

Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Altria had earlier this year exited from the 35% stake it had in Juul. It had bought startup NJOY Holdings for about $2.75 billion in March.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

