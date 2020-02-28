US Markets

Altria says CEO will not get annual incentive due to Juul investment

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Altria Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Howard Willard will not receive an annual incentive award as result of the Marlboro maker's souring minority investment in e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc MO.N Chief Executive Officer Howard Willard will not receive an annual incentive award as result of the Marlboro maker's souring minority investment in e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

"The Compensation Committee considered the significant impact that Altria's 2018 minority investment in JUUL Labs, Inc. has had on shareholder value. As a result...Willard should not receive an award under the Annual Incentive Plan for 2019," the company said.

Altria valued its 35% stake in Juul at $4.2 billion as of the end of 2019, down from $12.8 billion in December 2018.

The company also said Willard's base salary in 2020 would not increase from $1.25 million.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular