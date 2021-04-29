Altria Reaffirms FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Altria Group, Inc. (MO) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, Altria continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $4.49 to $4.62, representing a growth rate of 3 to 6 percent from an adjusted earnings base of $4.36 per share in 2020.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.58 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We are off to a strong start to the year and believe our businesses are on track to deliver against full-year plans. Against a challenging comparison, our tobacco businesses performed well in the first quarter and we continued to make progress advancing our non-combustible portfolio," said Billy Gifford, Altria's Chief Executive Officer.

