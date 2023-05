May 10 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc MO.N said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement on the terms to resolve at least 6,000 Juul-related state and federal cases for $235 million.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

