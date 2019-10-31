Markets
MO

Altria Q3 Adj. Profit Beats View; Reaffirms FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Altria Group, Inc. (MO) on Thursday reported attributable net loss for the third quarter of $2.60 billion or $1.39 per share, compared to net income of $1.94 billion or $1.03 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's results include a non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $4.5 billion related to its investment in Juul.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $1.19, compared to $1.08 per share in the same period last year.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 0.3 percent to $6.86 billion from $6.84 billion in the year-ago period, primarily due to higher net revenues in the smokeless products segment. Revenues net of excise taxes increased 2.3 percent to $5.41 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter on revenues of $5.34 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Altria reaffirmed its outlook for adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.19 to $4.27, representing a growth rate of 5 percent to 7 percent from $3.99 in 2018.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $4.19 per share for the year.

Altria said it has replaced its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth outlook of 7 percent to 9 percent with a compounded annual adjusted earnings per share growth objective of 5 percent to 8 percent for the years 2020 through 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MO

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular