Altria Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What Should Investors Expect?

Altria Group, Inc. MO is likely to register growth in both top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pinned at $5.36 billion, indicating a 1.4% increase from the same period last year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.50 per share, indicating 4.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Altria has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Altria Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Altria Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Altria Group, Inc. Quote

Things to Consider About Altria’s Upcoming Results

Altria’s second-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by continued pricing strength across its smokeable products business, despite an industry environment marked by declining cigarette volumes. Strong net price realization, disciplined revenue management and resilient demand for premium brands are likely to have helped offset lower shipment volumes. However, persistent macroeconomic pressures and consumer downtrading toward discount offerings might have remained a drag on overall volume and product mix.



The company’s oral tobacco business is likely to have remained a key area of support, driven by continued momentum in nicotine pouches. The nationwide rollout of on! PLUS, broader retail availability and sustained consumer interest in smoke-free alternatives are likely to have supported shipment growth during the quarter. However, heightened competition in the nicotine pouch category, along with higher promotional spending and product mix pressures, is likely to have weighed on segment margins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a decrease of 1.7% in the Oral Tobacco Products revenues.



The Smokeable Products segment is likely to have remained the primary contributor to quarterly performance. Cigarette shipment volumes are likely to have continued declining year over year, although the pace of decline might have remained more moderate amid reduced cross-category movement to illicit disposable e-vapor products. Strong pricing, stable premium brand performance and disciplined portfolio execution are likely to have supported revenues and earnings, partially offsetting the impact of volume softness and a value-seeking consumer environment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate implies an increase of 1% in the Smokeable Products revenues.

Earnings Whispers for MO Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Altria this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Altria currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of -1.34%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer-Daniels’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.27, which implies a 36.6% rise year over year. The consensus estimate for ADM’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $22.38 billion, which calls for 5.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ADM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.23 billion. The figure implies a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $2.00, indicating a 4.2% gain from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.42 billion, which indicates 14.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 59 cents, which implies a 13.5% increase year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.