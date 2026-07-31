Altria Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Smoke-Free Growth Plans

Altria Group, Inc. MO used its second-quarterearnings callto highlight progress in smoke-free products, disciplined tobacco portfolio management and shareholder returns. Management narrowed its 2026 earnings outlook after strong first-half execution.

Executives focused on on! PLUS expansion, cigarette portfolio strategy and regulatory developments affecting nicotine categories. Analyst questions centered on consumer pressure, volume trends and the timing of second-half benefits.

MO Advances Smoke-Free Portfolio

CEO Salvatore Mancuso said that Helix expanded on! PLUS availability to 120,000 stores nationwide and continued trial-generating activities. The company plans additional product extensions across nicotine strengths and flavors later in 2026.

Mancuso also said that nicotine pouches remain a key growth area, with the category representing nearly 60% of the oral tobacco category. He noted that on! retail share reached 8.6% in the second quarter.

Management also highlighted FDA actions affecting nicotine products. Mancuso said that increased regulatory clarity and enforcement against illicit products could support legal smoke-free alternatives.

Altria Balances Tobacco Portfolio

Altria emphasized its total portfolio approach in smokeable products, using premium and discount brands to manage changing consumer behavior. Marlboro maintained its premium leadership while Basic gained traction among value-focused consumers.

The company reported smokeable products adjusted operating companies income increased 2.4% in the second quarter, supported by pricing and tax refund benefits. Adjusted OCI margin expanded to 64.8%.

Management said domestic cigarette volume declines moderated, with industry declines estimated at 5% after adjusting for trade inventory movements. Executives attributed the trend partly to reduced movement into illicit disposable e-vapor products.

MO Discusses Consumer Pressures

During Q&A, a Stifel analyst asked about second-half expectations after Altria raised the lower end of guidance. Mancuso said that consumer financial pressure remains an important factor, including elevated inflation and gas prices.

Mancuso also addressed Cowboy Cut, saying the product provides another tool for engaging value-sensitive Marlboro smokers while supporting the broader revenue growth management strategy.

A Goldman Sachs analyst questioned cigarette volume trends and pricing dynamics. Management said that discount growth reflected consumer trade-down behavior, while premium remained the most profitable segment.

Altria Updates Financial Outlook

Altria raised the lower end of its 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range and now expects $5.61-$5.72, representing growth of 3.5-5.5% from the 2025 base.

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.48, up 2.8% year over year, while revenues net of excise taxes increased 1.2% to $5.356 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 and $5.362 billion, respectively.

Altria Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Altria Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Altria Group, Inc. Quote

CFO Heather Newman said that first-half performance reflected strong smokeable products execution and disciplined financial management. Altria returned nearly $3.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

MO Highlights Capital Allocation

MO continued shareholder returns during the quarter, including $1.8 billion in dividend payments and $55 million in share repurchases. The company had $665 million remaining under its current buyback authorization at quarter-end.

Management said that its balance sheet remained strong, with debt-to-EBITDA of 1.9X as of June 30. Executives reiterated their focus on maintaining shareholder value through capital returns.

Altria also discussed investment priorities, including increased capital expenditures tied to consolidating manufacturing operations. The company expects 2026 capital expenditures of $375-$450 million.

Altria Maintains Strategic Focus

The company’s leadership emphasized continued investment in smoke-free products while protecting profitability in traditional tobacco businesses. Management pointed to on! PLUS expansion and brand execution as key priorities.

Mancuso said competitive activity in nicotine pouches is increasing, but Helix is positioned with product differentiation and a broader portfolio. The company expects additional launches later in the year.

The quarter showed management balancing growth investments with near-term consumer challenges. Altria’s outlook reflects confidence in execution while recognizing pressure across nicotine categories.

MO’s Zacks Signals

MO carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The Zacks Rank is driven by earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with stronger potential performance over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of D, a Momentum Score of B and a VGM Score of D. The Zacks Style Score uses grades from A to F to measure value, growth, momentum and combined characteristics, with higher scores indicating stronger attributes.

The Zacks Rank and Style Score can change as analysts update earnings estimates and market conditions evolve following the latest results.

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