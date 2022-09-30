US Markets
MO

Altria opts to end non-compete agreement with Juul

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc said on Friday it had exercised its option to be released from its non-compete deal with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc.

Adds details from filing, background

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc MO.N said on Friday it had exercised its option to be released from its non-compete deal with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc.

Altria is looking to permanently terminate its non-competition obligations to Juul, as well as certain rights including its board designation rights, and reduce its voting power, according to a regulatory filing.

Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Altria in July slashed the value of its stake in Juul to $450 million, or just 3.5% of the original value, allowing itself the option to be released from its non-compete clause and invest or engage in any e-vapor business other than Juul.

At the time, Altria did not, however, opt to be released from those obligations, and said it still saw value in its investment rights, including substantial voting power, in Juul.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular