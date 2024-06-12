Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $45.87, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 1.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Altria in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.35, showcasing a 3.05% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.39 billion, down 0.94% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.11 per share and a revenue of $20.45 billion, indicating changes of +3.23% and -0.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. As of now, Altria holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Altria is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.08, which means Altria is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

It's also important to note that MO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Tobacco industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.85.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

