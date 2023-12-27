Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $40.18, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.16%.

Shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker have depreciated by 3.54% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Altria in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.17, reflecting a 0.85% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.09 billion, up 0.16% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $20.57 billion, indicating changes of +2.48% and -0.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Altria. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Altria possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Altria is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.34.

Investors should also note that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.69 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Tobacco industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.59.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

