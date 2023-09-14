Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $44.10, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 4.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.

Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 1.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.49 billion, up 1.43% from the year-ago period.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $20.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.31% and +0.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. Altria currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Altria is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.37, which means Altria is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MO's PEG ratio is currently 2.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

