Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Altria (MO) ended the recent trading session at $41.34, demonstrating a -0.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 1.21% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Altria in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.17, signifying a 0.85% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.09 billion, indicating a 0.16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Altria possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Altria's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.15, which means Altria is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MO's PEG ratio is currently 2.69. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

