Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $51.17, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 5.84% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

MO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, down 4.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.97 billion, down 1.47% from the year-ago period.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $21.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.59% and +2.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. MO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.06.

Investors should also note that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.82 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.