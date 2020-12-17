Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $43, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 7.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MO is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.86 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.37 per share and revenue of $20.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.55% and +4.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. MO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note MO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.59.

It is also worth noting that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

