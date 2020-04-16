Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $40.39, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 6.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 10% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.60 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $20.22 billion, which would represent changes of +3.79% and +2.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% lower. MO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.21, which means MO is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MO has a PEG ratio of 1.87 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

