Altria (MO) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $63.75, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 0.96% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.23% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Altria in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.44, showcasing a 4.35% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.32 billion, down 0.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.43 per share and revenue of $20.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.05% and -0.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% increase. Right now, Altria possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Altria is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.99.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.