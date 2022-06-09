Altria (MO) Stock Moves -1.68%: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed at $48.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 4.26% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Altria as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.43 billion, down 3.27% from the year-ago period.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.85 per share and revenue of $20.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.21% and -0.9%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Altria is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Altria is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83.

Also, we should mention that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

