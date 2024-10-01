Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $50.93, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker witnessed a loss of 5.08% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Altria in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 31, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.36, indicating a 6.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.35 billion, showing a 1.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.11 per share and a revenue of $20.38 billion, representing changes of +3.23% and -0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Altria. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% increase. Currently, Altria is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Altria is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 10 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.