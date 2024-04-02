Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $42.93, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

The the stock of owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker has risen by 8.78% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Altria will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 25, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.15, signifying a 2.54% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.73 billion, down 0.62% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.08 per share and a revenue of $20.58 billion, representing changes of +2.63% and +0.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.33% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Altria is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Altria is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.5, so one might conclude that Altria is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can additionally observe that MO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.