Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $45.38, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 14.15% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Altria as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.41 billion, down 3.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $20.92 billion, which would represent changes of +4.99% and -0.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Altria is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Altria is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.49, which means Altria is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

