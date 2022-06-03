Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $53.82, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 3.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Altria as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 1.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.43 billion, down 3.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.85 per share and revenue of $20.99 billion, which would represent changes of +5.21% and -0.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Altria currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.06, which means Altria is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, MO's PEG ratio is currently 2.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

