Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $42.05, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 4.7% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.93% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Altria as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. On that day, Altria is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.49 billion, up 1.43% from the prior-year quarter.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $20.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.31% and +0.72%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Altria is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Altria has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.85, so we one might conclude that Altria is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

