Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $46.74, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 0.65% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, up 5.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.03 billion, up 4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $21.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.75% and +2.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Altria is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Altria's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.02, which means Altria is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.