Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Altria (MO) ending at $41.86, denoting a -0.12% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 1.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 7.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Altria in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.17, indicating a 0.85% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.09 billion, up 0.16% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Altria boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Altria is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.38.

It's also important to note that MO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

