Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed at $44.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 4.51% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.98 billion, up 3.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $21.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.34% and +1.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% lower. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Altria is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.5, which means Altria is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

