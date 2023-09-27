Altria (MO) Stock Moves 0.02%: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed at $41.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 5.25% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Altria as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.49 billion, up 1.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $20.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.31% and +0.72%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Altria's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.83.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

