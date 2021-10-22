Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $48.22, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 1.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MO to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.63 per share and revenue of $21.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.19% and +2.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. MO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.42. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.42.

Meanwhile, MO's PEG ratio is currently 2.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

