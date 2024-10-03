Altria (MO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $49.98, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.04%.

Shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker witnessed a loss of 7.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Altria in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 31, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, up 6.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.35 billion, indicating a 1.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $20.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.23% and -0.59%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Altria. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Altria is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Altria is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.91 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that MO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

