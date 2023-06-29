Altria (MO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $44.97, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 0.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.48 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $20.82 billion, which would represent changes of +3.1% and +0.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.89% lower. Altria is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Altria currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.57, which means Altria is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.23 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

