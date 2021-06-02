Altria (MO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $49.51, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 3.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MO is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.4 billion, up 6.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $21.4 billion, which would represent changes of +5.28% and +2.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. MO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.

Investors should also note that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.69 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

