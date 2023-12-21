Altria (MO) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Altria (MO) ending at $40.31, denoting a +0.02% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

Shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker have depreciated by 2.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Altria in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.85%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.09 billion, indicating a 0.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $20.57 billion, indicating changes of +2.48% and -0.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.12% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Altria is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Altria is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.08 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that MO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

