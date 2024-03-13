Altria (MO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Altria (MO) closed at $43.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 7.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Altria in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.16, reflecting a 1.69% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.73 billion, indicating a 0.62% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $20.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.42% and +0.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.36% decrease. As of now, Altria holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Altria is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.5, so one might conclude that Altria is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, MO's PEG ratio is currently 2.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Tobacco industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

