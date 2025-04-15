Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Altria (MO) standing at $57.52, reflecting a +0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

The the stock of owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker has fallen by 3.01% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.94% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Altria will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.17, reflecting a 1.74% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.64 billion, indicating a 1.67% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.31 per share and a revenue of $20.25 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.71% and -0.93%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.08% decrease. Right now, Altria possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Altria has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75 right now. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.75.

One should further note that MO currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.