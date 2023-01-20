Altria (MO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $44.94, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 2.71% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.16 billion, up 1.54% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Altria currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.83, so we one might conclude that Altria is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.21 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

