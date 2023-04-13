Altria (MO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $44.97, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 4.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 5.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.

Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.98 billion, up 3.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $21.09 billion, which would represent changes of +4.34% and +1.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower within the past month. Altria is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Altria's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.72.

Also, we should mention that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

